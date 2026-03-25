Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal as Hezbollah Vows To Fight ‘Without Limits’

Iran has rejected a US-backed 15-point ceasefire proposal to end the war, while Hezbollah’s leader called for continued fighting “without limits,” as strikes persisted across the region.

A security-political source told the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen that Tehran declined the plan, saying, “Tehran informed Pakistan that it cannot accept the 15 points of the American proposal.” Pakistan, which has been mediating between the sides, said Wednesday that Iran had received details of the proposal, according to the Associated Press.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has presented its own ceasefire framework, including demands for reparations tied to the US-Israeli bombing campaign, the closure of US military bases in the Persian Gulf, and a halt to Israeli operations against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said Wednesday that the group intends to continue its military campaign. “The resistance has made the necessary preparations, and its fighters are determined to continue without limits,” he said in a speech. He also called for “national unity” against Israel and said that “negotiating with the Israelis under fire is surrender.”

Fighting continued as both Iran and Hezbollah carried out strikes targeting Israel and the Gulf. The Israeli military said Wednesday it had struck infrastructure in Tehran.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator in efforts to reach a ceasefire, relaying details of the US proposal to Iran as part of ongoing diplomatic contacts.