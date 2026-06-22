Iran Rejects Vance’s Claim It Approved Return of IAEA Inspectors 

Iran on Monday disputed Vice President JD Vance’s assertion that Tehran had agreed to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back into the country, with Iranian media reporting that no such approval has been granted.

The disagreement emerged a day after Vance described negotiations between Iran and the United States in Switzerland as a “very, very good day” and said the talks had produced a “major milestone” on the nuclear issue.

Speaking Sunday, the vice president said Iran had agreed to permit IAEA inspectors to return, calling the development “is probably what we’re most excited about as Americans.”

However, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported Monday that neither the country’s negotiating team nor senior Iranian officials had authorized the return of IAEA inspectors.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran’s relationship with the UN nuclear watchdog would continue within the framework of its safeguards commitments and in accordance with decisions made by Iran’s parliament and the Supreme National Security Council.

Iran’s position on inspections remains governed by legislation passed by parliament last summer that reduced cooperation with the IAEA and suspended inspections. At the same time, Iran has not completely severed contact with the agency, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

IRNA reported that the legislation permits IAEA inspectors to visit certain operational nuclear facilities on a case-by-case basis. Among the sites identified by the agency was the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The conflicting statements emerged as negotiators continue discussions over Iran’s nuclear program as part of more general talks in Switzerland geared toward ending the fighting in the region and opening the Strait of Hormuz.