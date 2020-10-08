Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Iran Releases Jailed Rights Campaigner Mohammadi
Narges Mohammadi is shown in June 2007. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
10/08/2020

Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency says that human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been freed after serving four years of a 10-year prison sentence. Citing an official from the country’s judiciary, ISNA said she was released late on Wednesday from a prison some 175 miles northwest of Tehran. An ardent campaigner against the death penalty, Mohamaddi was already in custody for four and a half years when she was convicted in 2016 on various charges that ranged from heading an outlawed group to harming state security. In July, the human rights organization Amnesty International called on Tehran to let her go due to pre-existing health conditions that put her in danger of contracting the coronavirus. Iran is considered the pandemic’s epicenter for the Middle East, and prisons are notoriously conducive to infections. There was no mention as to whether this was behind her release. A physicist by training, Mohamaddi was awarded the Andrei Sakharov Prize while incarcerated. The prize is given to scientists who are active in the field of human rights.

