Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Removed from UN Women’s Rights Commission
United Nations headquarters in New York, seen from the East River. (WorldIslandInfo.com/Flickr)
News Updates
Iran
women
United Nations

Iran Removed from UN Women’s Rights Commission

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2022

Iran was kicked out of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term. The vote by the 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on the resolution submitted by the United States was 29-8 with 16 abstentions.

A letter submitted to the committee by Iran, 17 UN member countries, and the Palestinians as a nonmember observer state, called on the ECOSOC to cancel the vote, calling it “an unwelcome precedent that will ultimately prevent other member states with different cultures, customs, and traditions … from contributing to the activities of such commissions.” Both China and Russia voted against the resolution.

Female Iranian activists, including some who were present for the vote at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, had turned to the US to author the resolution to remove Iran from the commission dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during discussion of the resolution.

Iran has been violently cracking down on anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of the country’s modesty police for wearing her hijab incorrectly. More than 300 protesters have been killed so far, according to the UN.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the vote in a statement, calling the move “proof that the international community is beginning to understand more and more the dangerous nature of the Iranian regime: a regime which is endangering regional and global stability through spreading terror and is seeking to obtain a nuclear weapon, all while it oppresses its own people and denies them their basic rights. It’s time for the international community to send a clear message to this murderous regime.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.