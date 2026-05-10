Iran Requires Ships To Submit Forms for Strait of Hormuz Transit Through New IRGC-Linked Authority

Iran is formalizing control over the Strait of Hormuz through a new body called the “Persian Gulf Strait Authority” (PGSA), requiring vessels to submit registration forms and obtain approval from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps before transiting the strategic waterway.

Shipping companies seeking passage must provide extensive operational information to the PGSA before entering the waterway. According to CNN, which obtained a copy of the registration form, the questionnaire includes more than 40 items, including a ship’s identification number, current and “previous name,” origin and destination, cargo details, and the nationalities of crew members, owners and operators.

An email from the authority obtained by CNN stated that “complete and accurate information is essential” for transit approval and said that “further instructions will be communicated via email.”

“Any incorrect or incomplete information provided will be the sole responsibility of the applicant, and any resulting consequences will be borne accordingly,” the message said.

It remains unclear whether any shipping firms have applied through the system. Analysts warned that participation could expose companies to US sanctions. Iran had floated the possibility in April of charging transit fees to help cover infrastructure damage and other war-related costs, but it was unclear whether those requesting passage were required to pay.

The move comes as the United States promotes Project Freedom, a maritime security initiative for ships traveling outbound through Omani waters on the southern side of the strait. The material describes the effort as a US-directed transit system operating without charge. Iran opposes the initiative and has attempted to disrupt it through attacks on merchant vessels and US Navy destroyers.

About 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz. The establishment of the PGSA appears to be an attempt to expand Iran’s authority over the passage as a result of the conflict with the United States and Israel and to communicate that Tehran views that control as a spoil of war.

A Telegram account under the name of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei last week called for a “new regional and global order under the strategy of a strong Iran” and said there would be no place for foreigners “and their mischief.” The account also referred to “using the leverage of closing the strait” as part of that vision.