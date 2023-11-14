Iran: Resistance Groups Act Without Our Direction Against US Bases

Iran's stance on regional conflicts and US involvement

During a press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani refuted US officials’ claims that Iran directs regional resistance groups to attack American bases. Kanaani emphasized that these groups operate independently, making decisions based on their own assessments and the interests of their nations and people. He criticized the US for its unwavering support of Israel, particularly in the context of the Gaza conflict, suggesting that this could escalate tensions and provoke new fronts of resistance. Kanaani’s statements highlight Iran’s stance on regional conflicts and its relationship with groups opposing the US presence in the Middle East.