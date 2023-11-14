Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran: Resistance Groups Act Without Our Direction Against US Bases
Illustrative (Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Regional Resistance Groups
US bases
Tehran Press Conference

Iran: Resistance Groups Act Without Our Direction Against US Bases

The Media Line Staff
11/14/2023

Iran's stance on regional conflicts and US involvement

During a press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani refuted US officials’ claims that Iran directs regional resistance groups to attack American bases. Kanaani emphasized that these groups operate independently, making decisions based on their own assessments and the interests of their nations and people. He criticized the US for its unwavering support of Israel, particularly in the context of the Gaza conflict, suggesting that this could escalate tensions and provoke new fronts of resistance. Kanaani’s statements highlight Iran’s stance on regional conflicts and its relationship with groups opposing the US presence in the Middle East.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first, stories with context, always sourced, fair, inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate! Our stories don’t opinionate!
Just journalism done right.

Support
The Media Line
Support
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Sign Up for Mideast Daily News
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.