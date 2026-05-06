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Iran Reviews 14-Point US Proposal To End War and Restart Nuclear Talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks with journalists at the Iranian ambassador's residence on Nov. 27, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images)

Iran Reviews 14-Point US Proposal To End War and Restart Nuclear Talks

The Media Line Staff
05/06/2026

Iran is reviewing a proposed 14-point memorandum of understanding from the United States that would end the regional war and launch expanded negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson told CNBC, adding that Tehran would only accept terms it considers “fair.”

Washington expects an Iranian response on several central issues within the next 48 hours. While no final agreement has yet been reached, sources cited by Axios said the current talks represent the closest the two sides have come to a deal since the war began on Feb. 28.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are negotiating the one-page framework with Iranian officials through both direct discussions and intermediaries.

The proposed memorandum would establish a 30-day negotiation period focused on reopening maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, limiting Iran’s nuclear activities, and easing US sanctions.

Under the terms currently under discussion, Iran would commit to suspending nuclear enrichment, while the United States would release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds and lift sanctions. The proposal also includes reciprocal measures involving restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Prior to the report on the 14-point plan, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Operation “Project Freedom,” governing ship transit through the Strait of Hormuz, would be temporarily halted.

Trump said the broader US blockade would remain in place while negotiations continued.

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In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “While the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed.”

The president said the decision followed requests from Pakistan and other countries and cited progress in contacts with Iran.

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