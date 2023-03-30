Donate
Iran, Russia Near Signing of Long-term Cooperation Agreement
Iran
Russia
Sergey Lavrov
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2023

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that Tehran and Moscow were in the final stages of signing a long-term strategic cooperation agreement. Amir-Abdollahian made the announcement at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow, noting that Russia has already finalized its version of the agreement, and the Iranian Foreign Ministry would make the final amendments in less than a month.

Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran-Moscow relations were moving in the right direction, expressing hope that the cooperation between the two countries in regional and international organizations would continue. The two countries are in talks at different levels, and their presidents are in constant contact with each other. Iran and Russia have been expanding their political and economic relations to counter US sanctions.

Lavrov noted that talks between Moscow and Tehran were making progress, and bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in the political, trade, investment, and economic fields, were expanding. Russia and Iran have close cooperation on regional and international affairs. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in July 2022 that a comprehensive treaty on strategic cooperation between the two countries may be signed soon.

The agreement is expected to boost collaboration between Iran and Russia in several areas, including trade, energy, transport, and security. It is also expected to strengthen the countries’ positions in the Middle East and beyond.

