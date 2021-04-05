Happy Holidays!

"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Iran Says Arrests Foreign Agents Including ‘Israeli Spy’
News Updates
Iran
Spy
spies
Arrests

Iran Says Arrests Foreign Agents Including ‘Israeli Spy’

The Media Line Staff
04/05/2021

Iran’s state media reported on Monday that several foreign agents, including an “Israeli spy,” were arrested in the East Azerbaijan province in the northwest of the country.

“An Israeli spy and several other spies with ties to the security services of various countries have been arrested,” the director general of intelligence in the province said on Monday, according to the Fars News Agency.

If found guilty, the agents could face the death penalty. An Iranian convicted of spying for the US and for Israeli intelligence was executed in 2020, Reuters reported.

