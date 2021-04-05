Iran Says Arrests Foreign Agents Including ‘Israeli Spy’

Iran’s state media reported on Monday that several foreign agents, including an “Israeli spy,” were arrested in the East Azerbaijan province in the northwest of the country.

“An Israeli spy and several other spies with ties to the security services of various countries have been arrested,” the director general of intelligence in the province said on Monday, according to the Fars News Agency.

If found guilty, the agents could face the death penalty. An Iranian convicted of spying for the US and for Israeli intelligence was executed in 2020, Reuters reported.