Iran Says Blocked Sabotage Attempt on Nuclear Building

Iran said it blocked a sabotage attempt against the building housing the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, state media reported on Wednesday. The foiled “sabotage attack” on the country’s civilian nuclear program caused no “loss of life or property damage,” and did not damage the building, according to the Fars news agency.

The building is located near Karaj City, which is 25 miles west of the capital Tehran.

The incident currently is under investigation, according to the report. The incident comes on the heels of what Fars calls a “sabotage operation” in a part of the electricity distribution network of the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility on Sunday morning, which Iran has blamed on the “Zionist regime.”

The recent alleged sabotage incidents are among a number of such accidents and explosions taking place against parts of Iran’s nuclear program in recent months. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in these incidents.