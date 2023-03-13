Donate
Iran Says Has Agreement With US For Prisoner Exchange
The Media Line Staff
03/13/2023

Iran’s foreign minister said that his country and the United States have reached agreement on a prisoner exchange, though the White House denies it. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told state TV on Sunday that an agreement has been reached and that “we will witness a prisoner exchange in a short period. ” He also said that: “On our part everything is ready, while the U.S. is currently working on the final technical coordination.”

But a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council called the claims that a deal had been released for the release of US citizens held in Iran “false.”

Reuters, quoting an unnamed source briefed on the talks, reported that the prisoner exchange is closer than it ever has been, and revealed that Qatar and Switzerland have been involved in brokering the talks.

