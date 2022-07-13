Iran Says Indirect Talks With US on Nuclear Deal To Resume

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that its indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers will resume “soon.”

“The way to continue the negotiations and the place for the negotiations is being discussed,” Nasser Kanani, the new spokesman for the ministry, told reporters on Wednesday in Tehran. He also said that Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani were in continuous contact with their European counterparts who act as mediators with Washington.

France’s new foreign minister on Tuesday said that Iran was using delaying tactics even as it has stepped up its uranium enrichment, reaching up to 60% purity, which is considered a short technical from the 90% purity required for weapons-grade uranium. “The window of opportunity will close in a few weeks,” Catherine Colonna said. “There will not be a better accord to the one which is on the table.”

The latest round of indirect talks, held late last month in Doha, between negotiators for Iran and the United States ended without any significant progress. The talks have been stalled for several months over Iran’s demand that the US remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization List, and over US economic sanctions against Iran. The talks between Iran and the world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal began in Vienna in April 2021.