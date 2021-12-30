Iran Says It Launched Rocket Carrying Research Devices Into Space
Iran said it launched a rocket with a satellite carrier delivering three research devices into space. The announcement was made on state television on Thursday, though it is not known when the launch took place, nor what devices the Phoenix rocket was carrying.
Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in the broadcast that the satellite carrier performed “properly,” but did not confirm if the research devices reached orbit, according to The Associated Press.
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions:
The launch comes as Iran and the world powers are in the middle of an eighth round of negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which trades a rollback in Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. The AP reported that satellite images it saw earlier this month suggested that a satellite launch was “imminent.”