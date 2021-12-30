The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Says It Launched Rocket Carrying Research Devices Into Space
The claimed April 22 launch of Iran's 'Noor' satellite raises concerns that Iranian rocket technology could be applied to the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. (Sepah News)
News Updates
Iran
rocket launch
satellite

Iran Says It Launched Rocket Carrying Research Devices Into Space

The Media Line Staff
12/30/2021

Iran said it launched a rocket with a satellite carrier delivering three research devices into space. The announcement was made on state television on Thursday, though it is not known when the launch took place, nor what devices the Phoenix rocket was carrying.

Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in the broadcast that the satellite carrier performed “properly,” but did not confirm if the research devices reached orbit, according to The Associated Press.

The launch comes as Iran and the world powers are in the middle of an eighth round of negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which trades a rollback in Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. The AP reported that satellite images it saw earlier this month suggested that a satellite launch was “imminent.”

