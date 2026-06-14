Iran Says It Rejected Offer From President Trump, Warns It Will Attack Israel ‘Before Dawn’

Iran rejected what it described as a proposal from President Donald Trump aimed at preventing retaliation for Israel’s strike on Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district and warned that a response against Israel could come “before dawn,” N12 reported.

The reported rejection came after President Trump publicly criticized Israel’s operation in the Lebanese capital while expressing optimism that a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict could still be signed Sunday.

According to Iranian statements cited by N12, Tehran dismissed the proposal and signaled that it intends to respond.

“Trump offered us money in exchange for overlooking the attack. We rejected it — we will respond very soon. We will not betray our allies,” Iran said, referring to Hezbollah.

Iranian officials also issued additional warnings following the strike. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared that “The response is near,” while another statement said: “Our finger is on the trigger, ready to fire at the heart of the enemy.” Officials added that Iran’s military capabilities had strengthened under the leadership of Mojtaba Khamenei.

As tensions rose, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that all flights in western Iran had been suspended until further notice.

In Israel, Home Front Command imposed restrictions limiting public gatherings to 5,000 people.

Hostilities on the Lebanese front continued throughout the day. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said one soldier was moderately wounded and a second soldier lightly wounded after rockets were fired at Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon.

The military also reported impacts inside Israel as well as in areas where troops are deployed in southern Lebanon. Additional suspicious aerial targets were reported near the Lebanese border.

President Trump sharply criticized the Dahiyeh strike, which occurred as diplomatic efforts continued.

According to Axios, President Trump said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “no f—ing judgment.”

The president also told Fox News: “A deal will be signed within two or three hours. I told Netanyahu — what the hell are you doing?”

In a Truth Social post, President Trump wrote that the attack “should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran.”

He also urged restraint, calling on “all sides” to “stand down … Let’s not blow it!”