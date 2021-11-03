Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Says It Stopped US Navy Attempt To Seize Tanker Carrying Its Oil
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Iran
oil tanker
US Navy

Iran Says It Stopped US Navy Attempt To Seize Tanker Carrying Its Oil

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2021

Iran said it stopped an attempt by the US Navy to seize an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps made the announcement on Wednesday on state television, though it did not say when the incident took place. The report said a video of the attempt soon would be made public.

The report said that a US military vessel in the Gulf of Oman pursued and attempted to capture the tanker, but was intercepted by IRGC speedboats. The tanker is now in Iranian territorial waters, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency. It is not known where the tanker is registered.

The announcement comes a day after Iranian reports that Iran’s Navy has reportedly thwarted an attempted pirate attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden. The two reports come as new talks to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the world are reportedly set to restart at the end of the month. The United States also is seeking to rejoin the agreement.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.