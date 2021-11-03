Iran Says It Stopped US Navy Attempt To Seize Tanker Carrying Its Oil

Iran said it stopped an attempt by the US Navy to seize an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps made the announcement on Wednesday on state television, though it did not say when the incident took place. The report said a video of the attempt soon would be made public.

The report said that a US military vessel in the Gulf of Oman pursued and attempted to capture the tanker, but was intercepted by IRGC speedboats. The tanker is now in Iranian territorial waters, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency. It is not known where the tanker is registered.

The announcement comes a day after Iranian reports that Iran’s Navy has reportedly thwarted an attempted pirate attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden. The two reports come as new talks to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the world are reportedly set to restart at the end of the month. The United States also is seeking to rejoin the agreement.