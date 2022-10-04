Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Says It Successfully Test-Launched ‘Space Tug’ To Move Satellites
An early prototype of the upper stage of Iran's Saman Orbital Transfer spacecraft, a space tug that could move satellites to different orbits, in this 2018 photograph. (Hamed Malekpour/TasnimNews Agency/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Space program
satellite

Iran Says It Successfully Test-Launched ‘Space Tug’ To Move Satellites

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2022

Iran has successfully launched a prototype of a space tug that could move satellites to different orbits. The Saman Orbital Transfer spacecraft, built by the country’s Space Research Center, was launched by Iran’s Defense Ministry, state media announced on Tuesday. Such advanced technology, first announced in 2017, is “only the monopoly of a few countries,” the Fars news agency reported.

Hassan Salarieh, chief of the Islamic Republic’s space agency, told state TV that the Defense Ministry and the space program “hope to use and test the main tug in near future.”

Iran, which has both a civilian and a military space program, has long insisted that its space program is meant for peaceful purposes.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.