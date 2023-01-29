Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Says It Thwarted Drone Attack on Munitions Plant
A quadrocopter drone, for illustration purposes only. (Pixabay)
News Updates
Iran
drone attack

Iran Says It Thwarted Drone Attack on Munitions Plant

The Media Line Staff
01/29/2023

Iran says it thwarted an attempted drone attack at a military munitions plant in the central city of Isfahan. Iran’s Defense Ministry announced that the attack by three quadcopter drones occurred late on Saturday night and caused only minor damage to the roof of the building, according to the statement from the ministry published by the state IRNA news agency. The drones were intercepted by air defense systems, according to the ministry.

No group or country has claimed responsibility for the attack, though some social media posts and Telegram channels have accused Israel of being behind the attack, The New York Times reported. The drones used in the attack are believed to have taken off from inside the Islamic Republic, however.

Also on Saturday, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in an industrial zone near the city of Tabriz in northwest Iran. The cause of the blaze is unknown, according to reports.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.