Iran Says It Thwarted Drone Attack on Munitions Plant

Iran says it thwarted an attempted drone attack at a military munitions plant in the central city of Isfahan. Iran’s Defense Ministry announced that the attack by three quadcopter drones occurred late on Saturday night and caused only minor damage to the roof of the building, according to the statement from the ministry published by the state IRNA news agency. The drones were intercepted by air defense systems, according to the ministry.

No group or country has claimed responsibility for the attack, though some social media posts and Telegram channels have accused Israel of being behind the attack, The New York Times reported. The drones used in the attack are believed to have taken off from inside the Islamic Republic, however.

Also on Saturday, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in an industrial zone near the city of Tabriz in northwest Iran. The cause of the blaze is unknown, according to reports.