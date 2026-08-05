Iran Says It Will Delay Hormuz Deal With Oman Over President Trump’s Military Threats

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that talks with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz were advancing and predicted the strategic waterway would reopen soon, even as Iranian state media reported that Tehran would postpone any agreement with Oman while the president continued issuing military threats.

Speaking to Fox News, President Trump said US and Iranian officials held an “all-day negotiation” on Tuesday and described the discussions as productive. He also warned that Iran would face severe consequences if negotiations failed.

“The Strait of Hormuz will open very soon,” the president said. Otherwise, Iran “will be hit very hard. They called me and asked very politely, ‘Please, can we talk?'” He added, “We are having very good discussions with the Iranians, we will know where we stand within 48 hours.”

Earlier Tuesday, Axios, citing two regional sources and a US official, reported that the United States, Iran and Oman were close to reaching an interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with Washington hoping to announce the deal later that day.

The proposal under discussion would create a renewable 60-day arrangement between Oman and Iran covering the Strait of Hormuz, the regional sources said. They added that US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi participated in recent negotiations.

Araghchi reportedly granted preliminary approval but still needed authorization from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and the Supreme National Security Council. A US official and one regional source said that the approval process was completed Tuesday.

Behnam Saidi, secretary of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Committee, dismissed US proposals, saying, “The Americans have proven time and again that they cannot be trusted. US President Donald Trump has an unstable personality. The US and Israel have violated various clauses of the ceasefire agreement.”

He added, “Any step taken by the Americans will be met with a counter-step by Iran, with much greater force.”