Iran Says Drills on Border With Azerbaijan Protects ‘Sovereignty’

Iran held military exercises near its border with Azerbaijan to protect its “sovereignty,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tuesday.

Iran, he said, “will take all measures it judges necessary for its national security.” He added that: “Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near our borders” possibly referring to the fact that Azerbaijan has diplomatic relations with Israel.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a 430-mile-long border. Israel is a major supplier of arms to Azerbaijan.