Donate
Light Theme
Log In
An Iranian worker is shown in the Barzargan region in January 2002 during the opening of the Islamic Republic’s natural gas pipeline to Turkey. (AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Iran
Turkey
Natural Gas
pipeline
sabotage
PKK

Iran Says ‘Terrorists’ Damaged Gas Pipeline to Turkey, Halting Flow

The Media Line Staff
03/31/2020

The head of Iran’s state-supervised natural gas company says a pipeline supplying Iranian gas was sabotaged in Turkey, requiring the flow to be cut off. “This morning, terrorists attacked a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey near Iran’s Bazargan border with Turkey,” Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, director of the firm, told state television on Tuesday. He added that suspicions had fallen on members of the PKK, an organization of ethnic Kurds in Turkey who are seeking autonomy. The PKK has been deemed a terrorist group by Ankara and Washington, among other capitals. “The pipeline has exploded several times in the past,” he told IRNA, the state-run news agency, implying that the Kurdish group was seen as having been responsible for those incidents as well. TRT, the Turkish public broadcast network, said the cause of the blast was not known. Jamshidi told IRNA that Turkish border guards had departed the area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.