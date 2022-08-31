Iran Seizes, Then Releases US Research Vessel in Persian Gulf

A ship from the navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an American military unmanned research vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Persian Gulf but released it after a US Navy patrol coastal ship, the USS Thunderbolt, was deployed to the area. The 5th Fleet also launched to the area an MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, based in Bahrain. The IRGC’s support ship, the Shahid Baziar, released the research vessel, the Saildrone Explorer, several hours later on Tuesday morning.

“IRGCN’s actions were flagrant, unwarranted and inconsistent with the behavior of a professional maritime force,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, said in a statement. “US naval forces remain vigilant and will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows while promoting rules-based international order throughout the region.”

The Saildrone Explorer USV, which is US government property, is equipped with sensors, radars and cameras for navigation and data collection. This technology is available commercially and does not store sensitive or classified information, according to the statement.