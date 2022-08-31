The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Seizes, Then Releases US Research Vessel in Persian Gulf
Screenshot of a video showing support ship Shahid Baziar, left, from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy unlawfully towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel in international waters of the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 30. (US Naval Forces Central Command)
News Updates
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Persian Gulf
US Navy

Iran Seizes, Then Releases US Research Vessel in Persian Gulf

The Media Line Staff
08/31/2022

A ship from the navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an American military unmanned research vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Persian Gulf but released it after a US Navy patrol coastal ship, the  USS Thunderbolt, was deployed to the area. The 5th Fleet also launched to the area an MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, based in Bahrain. The IRGC’s support ship, the Shahid Baziar, released the research vessel, the Saildrone Explorer, several hours later on Tuesday morning.

“IRGCN’s actions were flagrant, unwarranted and inconsistent with the behavior of a professional maritime force,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, said in a statement. “US naval forces remain vigilant and will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows while promoting rules-based international order throughout the region.”

The Saildrone Explorer USV, which is US government property, is equipped with sensors, radars and cameras for navigation and data collection. This technology is available commercially and does not store sensitive or classified information, according to the statement.

