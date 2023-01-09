It's the glowing season of lights.

Iran Sentences 3 More Protesters to Death
Portraits of Majidreza Rahnavard, center, and Mohsen Shekari, left, both recently executed by Iranian authorities, and Mahsa Amini are featured during a demonstration by supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran outside the German Foreign Ministry on Dec. 12, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Iran protests
death sentence
Basij
Mahsa Amini

Iran Sentences 3 More Protesters to Death

The Media Line Staff
01/09/2023

The Iranian government said Monday that three more people have been sentenced to death for allegedly killing members of the security forces during the protests that broke out last September and have continued across the country since.

The AFP news agency said that the sentences for the three men bring to 17 the number of people condemned to death over protest-related crimes. Four people have actually been executed so far – two men on Saturday, who were convicted of killing a member of the paramilitary Basij force, and two other men in December for similar convictions.

Two others are currently on death row after the Iranian supreme court rejected their appeals.

The nationwide protests erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody following her arrest for incorrectly wearing a hijab.

