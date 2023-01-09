Iran Sentences 3 More Protesters to Death

The Iranian government said Monday that three more people have been sentenced to death for allegedly killing members of the security forces during the protests that broke out last September and have continued across the country since.

The AFP news agency said that the sentences for the three men bring to 17 the number of people condemned to death over protest-related crimes. Four people have actually been executed so far – two men on Saturday, who were convicted of killing a member of the paramilitary Basij force, and two other men in December for similar convictions.

Two others are currently on death row after the Iranian supreme court rejected their appeals.

The nationwide protests erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody following her arrest for incorrectly wearing a hijab.