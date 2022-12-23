It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Slams Zelenskyy Comments on Russia Using Its Drones
Rescuer workers clear the rubble of a residential building destroyed by a drone attack in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17, 2022 (Oleg Pereverzev/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Congress
Drones
Russia
Ukraine war

Iran Slams Zelenskyy Comments on Russia Using Its Drones

The Media Line Staff
12/23/2022

Iran on Thursday condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments that Russia was using its drones to strike his country.

Speaking to a joint session of the US Congress in Washington a day earlier, Zelenskyy lambasted “genocidal” Iran for helping Russia to attack vital infrastructure, aiming to leave millions without power or water during the bitter Ukrainian winter.

“Iranian deadly drones sent to Russia in the hundreds became a threat to our critical infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said. “That is how one terrorist has found the other.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani dismissed what he said were “baseless accusations,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA said.

“We have always respected the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy should know that Iran’s strategic patience for baseless accusations will not be unlimited,” Kanaani said. He also repeated Tehran’s claim that Iran has not exported any military equipment to any side for use in the Ukrainian war.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.