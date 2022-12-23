Iran Slams Zelenskyy Comments on Russia Using Its Drones

Iran on Thursday condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments that Russia was using its drones to strike his country.

Speaking to a joint session of the US Congress in Washington a day earlier, Zelenskyy lambasted “genocidal” Iran for helping Russia to attack vital infrastructure, aiming to leave millions without power or water during the bitter Ukrainian winter.

“Iranian deadly drones sent to Russia in the hundreds became a threat to our critical infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said. “That is how one terrorist has found the other.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani dismissed what he said were “baseless accusations,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA said.

“We have always respected the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy should know that Iran’s strategic patience for baseless accusations will not be unlimited,” Kanaani said. He also repeated Tehran’s claim that Iran has not exported any military equipment to any side for use in the Ukrainian war.