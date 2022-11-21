Iran Soccer Squad Silent for Anthem at World Cup, Supporting Protests

Iran’s national team at the soccer World Cup remained silent Monday as their national anthem was played ahead of their game against England in Qatar’s capital Doha.

The squad’s decision not to sing the anthem was seen as an act of support for the protesters back in Iran who for the past two months have been rebelling against the draconian religious regime that rules the country. Iranian fans in the stadium could also be heard booing as the anthem played.

This is the first time that the team has made any gesture of solidarity with the protesters, unlike many Iranian artists, athletes and celebrities who have courted the wrath of the regime by showing their support for the demonstrators. The soccer team, a source of national pride in Iran, had previously been criticized by some for their apparent lack of support for the protesters.

According to Reuters, Iranian state-run television that aired the match did not show pre-game national anthem being played. Supporters of the protests had called for the team to skip the international tournament.