Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Soccer Squad Silent for Anthem at World Cup, Supporting Protests
Members of Iran's national soccer team Ehsan Hajsafi, Alireza Beiranvand and Morteza Pouraliganji refusing to sing the national anthem before their World Cup match against England in Doha, Nov. 21, 2022. (Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
News Updates
World Cup
Iran
Iran protests
Qatar
Doha
Soccer

Iran Soccer Squad Silent for Anthem at World Cup, Supporting Protests

The Media Line Staff
11/21/2022

Iran’s national team at the soccer World Cup remained silent Monday as their national anthem was played ahead of their game against England in Qatar’s capital Doha.

The squad’s decision not to sing the anthem was seen as an act of support for the protesters back in Iran who for the past two months have been rebelling against the draconian religious regime that rules the country. Iranian fans in the stadium could also be heard booing as the anthem played.

This is the first time that the team has made any gesture of solidarity with the protesters, unlike many Iranian artists, athletes and celebrities who have courted the wrath of the regime by showing their support for the demonstrators. The soccer team, a source of national pride in Iran, had previously been criticized by some for their apparent lack of support for the protesters.

According to Reuters, Iranian state-run television that aired the match did not show pre-game national anthem being played. Supporters of the protests had called for the team to skip the international tournament.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.