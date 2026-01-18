Iran State TV Reportedly Hacked With Message From Pahlavi, Opposition Group Gives Detailed Account of Crackdown

The claims rely on social media footage and eyewitness accounts that could not be independently verified and remain subject to confirmation amid severe information restrictions inside Iran

According to social media reports, an Iranian state-owned station was hacked, and scheduled broadcasts were replaced with exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi speaking.

Although the authenticity of the videos has not yet been confirmed, multiple influencers on social media platforms posted videos showing that Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB was interrupted with a message from Pahlavi.

He directly addressed Iran’s security forces, telling them “this is your last chance,” and encouraging them to be with their families and to disobey the orders of “this tyrannical regime” and not kill the people. He referenced US President Donald Trump’s promise to protect the protesters and added,“Help is on its way.”

The crown prince then addressed the Iranian army, reminding them of their task: to serve the country and the people. “You are supposed to be the army of the people, not the army of Khamenei.”

Influencer Nioh Berg posted on X: “Millions of Iranian citizens inside Iran will now see video messages from the Shah, which the regime tried to prevent from reaching them.” WELL DONE.”

As Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian threatened on X “full-scale war” if the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is attacked, sources from the resistance group SOS Iran described to The Media Line what they experienced during the crackdown on protesters in the cities of Kerman and Baft.

Eyewitness accounts from the Kerman province describe a severe security crackdown amid widespread unrest, with reports of dozens killed, mass arrests, and an atmosphere of fear in the cities.

One source described a near-total information blackout in Baft, saying families were unwilling to speak by phone out of fear. Based on fragmented information, the source said approximately 50 people had been detained in the city and at least one person killed. Communications with surrounding areas were described as unreliable or cut off during the height of the unrest.

Conditions in Kerman were described as significantly more severe. According to the account, more than 100 people were believed to have been killed, including roughly 22 who died in hospitals on a single night last Thursday. The source said clashes and security operations spread across multiple neighborhoods, indicating that large portions of the city were affected rather than isolated areas.

The conversation also described a heavy nightly security presence, with dozens of pickup trucks carrying armed personnel patrolling Kerman for several hours each evening. The movements were said to be concentrated around central areas, contributing to what the source described as an atmosphere of intimidation that kept residents indoors.

The individual recounting the events said security forces extensively used crowd-control agents. One person claimed exposure to a substance described as tear gas but said its effects felt more severe, reporting burns to the eyes and face that required medical treatment for about a week. An image shared during the exchange purported to show a pellet wound.

Accounts from Isfahan describe alleged efforts by authorities to conceal fatalities during the unrest, including the removal of bodies from Gharazi Hospital during the night in trucks belonging to a private dairy company. One family said a relative who had been shot was taken to the hospital but later disappeared, with access to the facility restricted until morning. After days of searching, the family said they located him in the “missing persons” section of Bagh-e Rezvan cemetery, where they were briefly shown his face before being told he had to be buried immediately, without being allowed to view the body.

Despite the crackdown, participants said anger remained widespread among the population, including among religious residents. They described small, scattered gatherings resuming after partial restoration of internet access, suggesting continued unrest despite the security pressure.

The messages reflect both fear and defiance among residents, with repeated references to public outrage over the killings and expectations of further developments. While some statements included speculation about outside intervention, the exchange primarily depicts confusion, limited verified information, and mounting tension on the ground as unrest raged on.