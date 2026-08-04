Iran Strikes Kuwait Base, Ship Hit Near Hormuz as Tehran Rejects US Talks 

Iran denied Tuesday that it was engaged in negotiations with the United States as a cargo ship was struck by an unidentified projectile near the Strait of Hormuz and a US military base in Kuwait reportedly came under a drone attack.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a merchant vessel was hit late Monday while sailing about 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, near the eastern entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. Military authorities notified the agency at 2200 GMT after the vessel reported over VHF radio that it had been struck by an unknown projectile. The UKMTO advised ships transiting the area to exercise caution and immediately report any suspicious activity. The incident was the latest in a series of maritime security events reported near the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks as tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated.

Separately, Iran launched a drone attack against a US military base in Kuwait early Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Jerusalem Post. The source said at least three drones were used in the strike.

Arab media also reported loud explosions in Iraq’s Basra province, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. Basra borders both Iran and Kuwait. Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing Arab media reports, said a large fire had broken out in Kuwait on Tuesday morning.

The attacks came as Tehran publicly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claims that negotiations between the two countries were underway.

“We currently do not have negotiations with America,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters, adding that Iran had no plans in the coming days to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad. Iranian officials said they were instead holding discussions with Oman on a temporary safe shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump, who over the weekend said he had called off what he described as a planned massive military operation against Iran because Tehran had requested talks, insisted Monday that negotiations were continuing despite Iran’s denials.

“They’re going on right now. It’s an amazing thing we have a little problem with Iran because we have many talks, and we’ll say we have or we don’t have. You know, we’re straight about it, but they deny it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “But they’re not denying it now. They just put out a statement, not denying it.”

Earlier Monday, President Trump accused Iran’s leadership of misleading the United States, writing on Truth Social: “Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say ‘beg,’ talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they’re not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they’re only dealing with ‘Oman.'”