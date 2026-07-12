Iran Strikes US-Linked Sites Across Region After Fresh American Attacks

The United States launched a third wave of strikes against Iran this week early Sunday, targeting Tehran’s ability to attack sailors and commercial shipping after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) struck a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said.

Iran subsequently reported explosions across several southern locations, while the IRGC claimed attacks on US military and logistics sites in Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Oman. Missile and drone attacks were also reported across the region.

US Central Command said its latest strikes followed an Iranian attack on the GFS Galaxy, a Cypriot-flagged container ship traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

“A civilian crew member is missing, and a fire broke out on the ship, causing significant damage to the engine room, preventing it from continuing its voyage,” CENTCOM said.

After the ship was struck by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, the crew abandoned the vessel and was in a lifeboat.

The Revolutionary Guards later announced that they had attacked a second vessel that they alleged violated the border in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military accused Iran of another violation of the memorandum of understanding and said, “The strikes are intended to continue degrading its ability to attack sailors and commercial vessels.”

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X, “Iran made a poor choice, and now it is paying the price.”

Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island and Chabahar. Three explosions were reported in Bandar Abbas and two in Sirik, both in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s PRESSTV also reported explosions in Bushehr and Asaluyeh.

US military attacked several bases, communication towers and infrastructure along Iran’s southern coast, the IRGC reported.

The Guards claimed they struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, destroying a “fighter jet maintenance center and command and control center.” They also said a US military radar site in Kuwait was attacked as part of a retaliatory operation.

In Jordan, the IRGC claimed to have destroyed a command and control center and hangars housing MQ-9 drones at Prince Hassan Air Base.

The group also announced that it “destroyed American-owned logistics centers supporting ships and refueling docks for aircraft carriers at the port of al-Duqm in Oman.”

Qatar said it intercepted a missile attack after explosions were reported in Doha. The country’s Defense Ministry later said it was continuing to deal with a missile attack, while the Interior Ministry raised the security threat level and urged residents to remain indoors, avoid going outside, and stay away from windows and exposed areas.

Three people, including a child, were wounded by falling shrapnel during interceptions of the Iranian attacks, Qatar’s Interior Ministry said.

The United Arab Emirates said its air defenses were “currently operating against a missile and drone threat from Iran.”

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry reported attacks and additional sirens in the country. Arab media also reported further explosions in Bahrain.

Three missiles launched from Iran fell in Jordan, causing no casualties and only minor material damage, the Jordanian military said.

“Jordan’s forces will not allow the kingdom’s airspace or territory to be turned into a conflict zone and will deal firmly with any threat to the state’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens,” the military said.

Regional attacks came as tensions continued in the Strait of Hormuz. The Revolutionary Guards Navy announced that the strait was closed until further notice after a vessel attempting to travel through what it described as an unauthorized route was stopped after a “warning shot was fired at it.”

The IRGC said the closure would remain in effect “until American interference in the region ceases,” adding that no vessel would be permitted to pass and that any “wrong move by the enemy will be met with a severe response.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted a photo on X of Article 5 of the memorandum of understanding with the United States.

“The era of one-sided deals is over. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking on the door,” Ghalibaf wrote.

Article 5 states: “Iran will act and make every effort to ensure safe passage of commercial vessels free of charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. Iran will conduct dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administrator and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz.”