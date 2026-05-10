Iran Submits Response to US Ceasefire Proposal Through Pakistani Mediators – Report

Iran submitted its response to the latest US ceasefire proposal through Pakistani mediators, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported Sunday, as negotiations continued over a possible halt to fighting and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to IRNA, the talks are focused on “ending the war in the region.” A Pakistani diplomatic source later told Al Jazeera that Tehran’s response had been “conveyed to the US.”

Sources familiar with the discussions told Al Jazeera that Iran’s proposal centers primarily on a “cessation of hostilities in the region” rather than immediate negotiations on broader issues. Current diplomatic efforts are aimed at reaching a temporary memorandum of understanding intended to halt the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The 14-point framework presented by the United States reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire, the reopening of the strategic waterway, and a suspension of Iranian uranium enrichment for at least 12 years in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iranian officials indicated that nuclear negotiations are not part of the current phase of talks and are being treated separately from the ceasefire discussions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that Washington expected Tehran’s answer within hours. Later that day, President Trump said the Iranian response would likely arrive “tonight.” By Saturday, however, there was no public indication whether Tehran intended to accept or reject the proposal.

Last week, an Iranian account of diplomatic contacts published by the ISNA news agency said recent US military activity in the Persian Gulf had increased skepticism in Tehran regarding Washington’s intentions.

“The recent escalation of tensions by American forces in the Persian Gulf and their numerous actions in violating the ceasefire have added to suspicions about the motivation and seriousness of the American side in the path of diplomacy,” the ISNA account said.