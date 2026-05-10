Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Submits Response to US Ceasefire Proposal Through Pakistani Mediators – Report
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks with journalists at the Iranian ambassador's residence on Nov. 27, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images)

Iran Submits Response to US Ceasefire Proposal Through Pakistani Mediators – Report

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2026

Iran submitted its response to the latest US ceasefire proposal through Pakistani mediators, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported Sunday, as negotiations continued over a possible halt to fighting and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to IRNA, the talks are focused on “ending the war in the region.” A Pakistani diplomatic source later told Al Jazeera that Tehran’s response had been “conveyed to the US.”

Sources familiar with the discussions told Al Jazeera that Iran’s proposal centers primarily on a “cessation of hostilities in the region” rather than immediate negotiations on broader issues. Current diplomatic efforts are aimed at reaching a temporary memorandum of understanding intended to halt the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The 14-point framework presented by the United States reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire, the reopening of the strategic waterway, and a suspension of Iranian uranium enrichment for at least 12 years in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iranian officials indicated that nuclear negotiations are not part of the current phase of talks and are being treated separately from the ceasefire discussions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that Washington expected Tehran’s answer within hours. Later that day, President Trump said the Iranian response would likely arrive “tonight.” By Saturday, however, there was no public indication whether Tehran intended to accept or reject the proposal.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Last week, an Iranian account of diplomatic contacts published by the ISNA news agency said recent US military activity in the Persian Gulf had increased skepticism in Tehran regarding Washington’s intentions.

“The recent escalation of tensions by American forces in the Persian Gulf and their numerous actions in violating the ceasefire have added to suspicions about the motivation and seriousness of the American side in the path of diplomacy,” the ISNA account said.

News Updates
Ceasefire
Iran talks
Iranian regime
US-Iran war
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods