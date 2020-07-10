Donate
A screengrab from Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting on June 26 shows what the country's Defense Ministry said was a gas explosion at a military installation near Tehran. Others suspect it was an attack. (IRIB TV/AFP via Getty Images)
Iran Suffers Yet Another Blast, This Time West of Capital

The Media Line Staff
07/10/2020

On Friday, another loud series of explosions was heard in Iran, this time near the city of Garmdareh, west of Tehran. According to local reports, residents of the capital complained of power outages in several neighborhoods immediately following the blasts. An expert who spoke with The New York Times said the area where the explosions took place is home to two military compounds, one of them a missile facility. A source in the Iranian government, on the other hand, told Al Jazeera the events were due to the supervised use of explosives as part of a tunnel-digging project near the capital. The incident is the latest in a series of mysterious explosions, leaks and fires that have erupted throughout Iran in the past few weeks. The one that did the most damage occurred at the Natanz uranium-enrichment facility south of Tehran. It is said to have delayed the country’s nuclear enrichment program by at least a year.

