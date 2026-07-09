Iran Targets Military Base in Jordan, US Hits Close to Bushehr Nuclear Facility 

Iran launched eight missiles toward Jordan on Thursday in what reports said was an attack targeting a US military base, prompting Jordanian air defenses to intercept the projectiles. Also on Thursday, the US hit an area close to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility.

Jordan’s state news agency said all eight missiles were intercepted after warning sirens sounded across the kingdom. No casualties or damage were reported. State broadcaster Al-Mamlaka said, “Alarm sirens sounded in Jordan on Thursday to alert citizens and urge them to follow instructions.”

The broadcaster also reported that the Jordanian Armed Forces were on high alert and prepared to respond to any threat against the country’s security. Reports said the warning sirens were also heard in several Israeli communities in the Jordan Valley.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials reported additional US military strikes on targets inside the country.

Iran’s deputy governor of Bushehr province told state media that a US projectile struck the area surrounding the Bushehr nuclear power plant. The official said multiple sites across Bushehr province, including areas around the nuclear facility, were hit during the attacks.

Elsewhere, Fars news agency reported that overnight US strikes damaged the Aq Takeh Khan railway bridge in Golestan province in northern Iran.

Fars described the bridge as part of a rail corridor connecting Iran with China and Russia through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. The agency said the route became increasingly important during this year’s US blockade of Iran’s Gulf ports and has also been used by Russia to transport cargo into Iran since late 2025.