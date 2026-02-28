Iran Targets US Base in Bahrain, Explosions Reported in the Kingdom

The Kingdom of Bahrain announced Saturday afternoon that the US Navy’s 5th Fleet support facility was targeted in a missile attack.

In a statement, Bahrain’s National Communications Center said attacks targeting sites and facilities within the kingdom’s borders were launched from outside Bahrain, calling it a blatant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and security.

The statement said relevant security and military authorities immediately began implementing approved emergency plans and taking necessary measures on the ground.

Bahrain’s government condemned what it called “treacherous attacks,” describing them as a direct threat to the kingdom’s security and the safety of its citizens and residents. It said Bahrain “affirmed its full right to respond and take all necessary measures to protect its national security and preserve its sovereignty, in coordination with its allies and partners.”

Multiple explosions were reported in Bahrain, including near the US base in the Juffair area. Images and videos circulating online appear to show explosions inside the base.

Observers also reported air defense activity in response to missiles they said originated from Iran.

Bahrain’s air defense responds to Iranian missile attack, February 28, 2026. (Hudhaifa Ebrahim/The Media Line)

Earlier, Bahrain issued an alert urging people to avoid main roads and remain indoors.