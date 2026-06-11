Iran Threatens Ships in Strait of Hormuz as US Denies Warships Were Hit

Iran’s military command said Thursday that ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz could be targeted, after Tehran announced the waterway’s closure in response to renewed US strikes on Iranian targets, while US Central Command said no American warships had been hit and commercial vessels were still moving through the channel.

The warning came as the US and Iran exchanged attacks for a second day, putting new pressure on a fragile ceasefire and raising fears of disruption in one of the world’s most important energy corridors. The strait links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and is a major route for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments from Gulf producers.

Iranian state media reported that US ships near the waterway had been targeted with missiles and drones. US Central Command rejected that account and said maritime traffic was continuing in and out of the strait despite Tehran’s threats.

Oil prices rose after the Iranian announcement, reflecting concerns that even a partial interruption could affect global supply. The US Energy Information Administration has said about 20 million barrels per day of oil moved through the strait in 2024, equal to roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. The International Energy Agency has said nearly 20 million barrels per day of crude oil, condensates, and petroleum products transited the route in 2025.

The latest escalation follows months of tension around the strait during the wider US-Iran conflict. President Trump has pressed Iran to accept terms that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons and ease shipping restrictions, while Tehran has demanded sanctions relief and greater control over the waterway.

Gulf states have long warned that a closure of the strait could damage regional economies and threaten global energy security. Analysts say Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have some pipeline capacity to bypass Hormuz, but not enough to fully replace normal traffic through the channel.