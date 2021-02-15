Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Iran Threatens to Limit Nuclear Inspections
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Iran Threatens to Limit Nuclear Inspections

The Media Line Staff
02/15/2021

Iran said it will limit nuclear inspections beginning next week if the signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their commitments. The announcement came on Monday from Iran’s foreign ministry.

Former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed heavy economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Under a law passed following the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian government must ban nuclear inspectors under the nuclear deal from entering the country if the sanctions are not lifted by February 21. Some nuclear inspectors will still be able to visit Iranian nuclear sites under the provisions of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The foreign ministry criticized the administration of US President Joe Biden for refusing to lift sanctions until Iran returns to observing its commitments under the nuclear deal first. Iran increasingly has been breaching the deal, including enriching uranium to 20 percent.

