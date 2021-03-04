Iran to Hold ‘Technical Meetings’ with Nuclear Watchdog

Iran will hold a series of “technical meetings” with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, beginning in April in Iran, the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced on Thursday. The meeting at the beginning of April will be followed by other “technical or political meetings,” he said.

The meeting will be held in order to “clarify a number of outstanding issues,” Grossi said.

The announcement comes as several European nations, namely France, Germany and the United Kingdom, decided not to introduce a resolution criticizing Iran at this week’s IAEA board of governors meeting in Vienna, in order to give diplomacy a chance for success.