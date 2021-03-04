Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Iran to Hold ‘Technical Meetings’ with Nuclear Watchdog
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. (Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
IAEA
International Atomic Energy Agency
Iran
meeting

The Media Line Staff
03/04/2021

Iran will hold a series of “technical meetings” with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, beginning in April in Iran, the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced on Thursday. The meeting at the beginning of April will be followed by other “technical or political meetings,” he said.

The meeting will be held in order to “clarify a number of outstanding issues,” Grossi said.

The announcement comes as several European nations, namely France, Germany and the United Kingdom, decided not to introduce a resolution criticizing Iran at this week’s IAEA board of governors meeting in Vienna, in order to give diplomacy a chance for success.

