Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran, to UAE, Bahrain on Israel Accords: ‘All Consequences Are on You’
Hassan Rouhani (Tasnim News Agency/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Hassan Rouhani
Iran
Abraham Accords
United Arab Emirates
Bahrain
Israel

Iran, to UAE, Bahrain on Israel Accords: ‘All Consequences Are on You’

The Media Line Staff
09/16/2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain would be responsible for any “consequences” resulting from their peace and normalization agreements with Israel. On Tuesday, Bahrain and the UAE each signed a separate bilateral normalization agreement with Israel, and the two Gulf Arab states and Jewish state signed a trilateral document, dubbed the “Abraham Accords,” in a ceremony on the White House lawn in Washington. Speaking at an Iranian cabinet meeting, Rouhani said that Israel is “committing more crimes in Palestine every day.” In televised remarks, the Iranian government leader said, “Some of the region’s countries, their people are pious Muslims but their rulers neither understand religion nor [their] debt … to the nation of Palestine, to their brothers speaking their language. How could you reach out your hands to Israel? And then you want to give them bases in the region? All the severe consequences that would arise from this are on you.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.