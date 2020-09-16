Iran, to UAE, Bahrain on Israel Accords: ‘All Consequences Are on You’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain would be responsible for any “consequences” resulting from their peace and normalization agreements with Israel. On Tuesday, Bahrain and the UAE each signed a separate bilateral normalization agreement with Israel, and the two Gulf Arab states and Jewish state signed a trilateral document, dubbed the “Abraham Accords,” in a ceremony on the White House lawn in Washington. Speaking at an Iranian cabinet meeting, Rouhani said that Israel is “committing more crimes in Palestine every day.” In televised remarks, the Iranian government leader said, “Some of the region’s countries, their people are pious Muslims but their rulers neither understand religion nor [their] debt … to the nation of Palestine, to their brothers speaking their language. How could you reach out your hands to Israel? And then you want to give them bases in the region? All the severe consequences that would arise from this are on you.”