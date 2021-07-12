Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Unveils Matchmaking App To Stem Divorce Rate
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Iran
app
matchmaking
divorce

Iran Unveils Matchmaking App To Stem Divorce Rate

The Media Line Staff
07/12/2021

Iran unveiled a matchmaking app to promote marriage in the country. The new app introduced on Monday is called Hamdam, which means companion, The Associated Press reported. The app, to facilitate a “sustainable marriage,” was developed by the government-affiliated Tebyan Cultural Institute.

Authorities in Iran reportedly are concerned about the country’s soaring divorce rate. In 2019, there were more than 170,000 divorces and around 520,000 marriages in Iran, according to the report. The birthrate in the country also has fallen, to some 1.2 million births in 2019, down from 1.52 million in 2016.

There are 13 million single adults age 18-35 in Iran, out of a total population of over 80 million, the AP reported.

“With the help of new tools and technologies and the science of modern psychology, we decided to set up Hamdam as a platform to facilitate marriage,” director of the Tebyan Cultural Institute, said at the ceremony, the Fars News Agency reported.

“A healthy family is the driver of society’s progress,” he also said.

The unveiling of the app was set to coincide with the date of the wedding anniversary of Fatimah, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, to the his cousin, Ali, according to Fars.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.