Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Using Kashan Base to Train ‘Proxy Terror Armies,’ Gantz Charges
Satellite image of Iran's Kashan base. (Israel Defense Ministry)
News Updates
Iran
Drones
unmanned aerial vehicles
proxy terrorists

Iran Using Kashan Base to Train ‘Proxy Terror Armies,’ Gantz Charges

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2021

Iran is training “proxy terror armies” to operate advanced drones at the Kashan base north of the city of Isfahan, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. “This base is a key point from which Iranian aerial terrorism is exported to the region,” he said.

The terrorist operatives being trained to use the unmanned aerial vehicles come from Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Gantz said on Sunday at the annual International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) Conference at Reichman University. “Iran is also attempting to transfer the know-how needed for UAV production to Gaza,” he added.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program and IAEA reports published in recent days, which for the first time in a decade cast doubt on the civilian nature of Iran’s nuclear program,  Gantz said that “Iran does not honor the agreements it has signed, and there is no reason to believe that it will honor any future agreements. The time has come for action. I call on the countries that are still members of the nuclear agreement to impose the sanctions set out in the agreement. It’s time to make a ‘snapback.’”

“The efforts against Iran, as well as against Afghanistan and other countries, are not just interests for the Middle East or for the West. Proxies can be set up anywhere in the world. This is the time for all the world’s powers, including Russia and China, to join the campaign to maintain global stability,” Gantz said.

Gantz acknowledged that Israel has a “political dispute” with the leaders of the Palestinian Authority and that it “must be resolved.” He added that “we share a common desire for peace and security for all those who live between the sea and Jordan.”

He referenced his recent meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas, who, Gantz said, “has been working against terrorism over the years, in the interests of his people and his national vision. In these challenging times, coordination with the Palestinian Authority and strengthening the Palestinian economy is dozens of times better than strengthening Iranian proxies on our borders.”

Gantz added that Israel is promoting measures for economic and social development in the West Bank and Gaza. “This being said, if terrorist organizations try to take advantage of the situation, and act against the interest of most of the Palestinians who want to continue the trend of economic development and stability – they will be the first to be charged a price,” he said.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.