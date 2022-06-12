The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran, Venezuela Sign 20-Year Cooperation Pact
News Updates
Iran
Venezuela
Ebrahim Raisi
Nicolas Maduro
Ali Khamenei

Iran, Venezuela Sign 20-Year Cooperation Pact

The Media Line Staff
06/12/2022

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement in Tehran on Saturday to boost cooperation in energy, economy, tourism, culture, and politics, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. Raisi said in a press conference after the signing that Iran had always sought to have ties with “independent countries” and that “Venezuela’s resistance against imperialism and enemies was exemplary.” The Iranian president referred to sanctions imposed on Tehran as “improvement opportunities for the country.” Maduro arrived in the Islamic Republic on Friday with a high-ranking delegation. He announced at the press conference the initiation of weekly flights between Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, and Tehran, starting July 18. Iran is under significant economic strain due to rising global food prices as well as the sanctions, and no relief is in sight, given the impasse in Tehran’s nuclear talks with the world powers. At a meeting Saturday between Maduro and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Venezuelan leader said his country was drawing up a “precise roadmap for improving cooperation with Iran in various fields, particularly science and technology.” He told the supreme leader that “Venezuela has succeeded in fully confronting the US aggression through resistance” and that his country’s economic situation has greatly improved over the past few years. Khamenei said that by strengthening ties with Venezuela, Iran had shown that “it takes risks in times of danger and offers a helping hand to its friends.” Iran has helped Venezuela repair its refineries and started exporting heavy crude to Venezuela last month, following an agreement last year to trade Iranian condensate for Venezuelan heavy crude.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.