Iran Voices Staunch Support for Hezbollah as Lebanon Moves Toward Disarmament Plan 

Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani pledged Tehran’s full backing for Lebanon during talks in Beirut on Sunday with Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

“Iran is present in all forms of support for Lebanon and its resistance,” Larijani said, stressing Tehran’s readiness to assist at every level.

Qassem expressed gratitude for Iran’s continued support, saying Lebanon remained resilient against what he called threats from the United States and Israel. He added that Hezbollah “remains open to dialogue with all parties” and is prepared to work with those confronting Israel.

Larijani arrived in Beirut on Saturday, meeting first with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. In those talks, he endorsed Hezbollah’s call for closer ties with Saudi Arabia and emphasized regional cooperation as essential for countering Israel.

The visit comes as the Lebanese government has announced plans to disarm Hezbollah and affirm the Lebanese Armed Forces as the sole national military, in line with the 1989 Taif Accords and subsequent UN resolutions. Hezbollah, however, rejects these demands and continues to call for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.