Iran Vows Decisive Retaliation If US Acts on Bombing Threat

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a warning on Monday, stating that the United States would face a “strong reciprocal blow” if it acted on President Donald Trump’s threat to bomb Iran unless Tehran agreed to a new nuclear deal. Trump reiterated his threat on Sunday in a letter sent to Iran’s leadership, giving Tehran a two‑month window to negotiate a new agreement.

In response, Iran summoned Switzerland’s ambassador—who represents US interests and serves as an intermediary—demonstrating Tehran’s readiness to respond “decisively and immediately” to any such threat. Khamenei declared, “The enmity from the US and Israel has always been there. They threaten to attack us… if they commit any mischief they will surely receive a strong reciprocal blow.” He added that any attempts to incite internal sedition would be met with force by the Iranian people.

Last week, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran would not engage in direct talks with Washington but was open to indirect negotiations in line with Khamenei’s directives. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the US threat, tweeting, “An open threat of ‘bombing’ by a head of state against Iran is a shocking affront to the very essence of international peace and security. Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace.”

Trump’s threat follows his earlier decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions, after which Iran surpassed the deal’s limits on uranium enrichment. While Western powers accuse Iran of pursuing a clandestine nuclear weapons agenda, Tehran maintains its program is solely for civilian energy purposes.