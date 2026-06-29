Iran Vows To Pursue ‘Human Rights’ Cases, Seize American Assets if Possible

Iran’s judiciary announced its intention to pursue domestic and international human rights cases against the United States and seek to seize American assets whenever possible, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i said Sunday, following a directive from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Eje’i said the legal action would focus on deaths and damage that Iran says resulted from US and Israeli strikes on the country. He indicated that Iranian courts would continue pursuing claims while seeking opportunities to confiscate US property.

His remarks followed a request from Khamenei for the judiciary to initiate legal proceedings against the United States and Israel over casualties and destruction caused by the military conflict last June and again beginning on Feb. 28, 2026.

Khamenei has not appeared in public since his appointment as supreme leader in March.

In a message marking Judiciary Week, Eje’i said the judiciary was obligated to pursue accountability for what he described as “the crimes of international criminals, arrogant powers and global aggressors,” with particular attention to events in 2025 and 2026.

Eje’i acknowledged that Iran’s ability to confiscate American assets is limited but said authorities would continue pursuing such cases when opportunities arise.

“From now on, if we gain access to the properties of criminal Americans, we will seize and confiscate them in accordance with the legal ruling of the courts,” he said.

He also claimed Iran had previously seized an American ship “for the benefit of compatriots who have suffered losses from American crimes.”

Eje’i did not identify the vessel he was referring to.

While the specific ship was not immediately clear, Iran’s navy seized the cargo aboard the Advantage Sweet, a Suezmax crude tanker flying the Marshall Islands flag, in international waters in the Gulf of Oman in 2023.