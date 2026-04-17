Iran War May End ‘Pretty Soon,’ President Trump Says, Signals Possible Islamabad Trip for Talks

President Trump said the war in Iran could end “pretty soon,” despite a breakdown in negotiations last weekend, and indicated he is open to traveling to Islamabad for talks.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, President Trump said the next round of US-Iran talks could take place over the weekend and suggested a two-week ceasefire might be extended, though he added it may not be necessary because Tehran wants a deal.

“We’re going to see what happens. But I think we’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” he said, adding that if an agreement is finalized and signed in Islamabad, he may attend.

Hours later in Las Vegas, President Trump struck an even more confident tone, saying the war “should be ending pretty soon.”

The conflict began on February 28 and has drawn domestic criticism, with some commentators saying opposition to the war could pose a challenge for Republicans in upcoming midterm Congressional elections.

Iran’s move to block the Strait of Hormuz contributed to one of the sharpest increases in oil prices in recent years, raising concerns about broader economic fallout.

Despite the tensions, President Trump described the campaign in positive terms, saying it was going “swimmingly.” He added, “It was perfect. It’s perfect. It was the power we have,” and said, “We had the most powerful military anywhere in the world.”