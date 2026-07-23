Iran Warns It Will Invade Kuwait if US Launches Kurdish-Backed Ground Offensive 

Iran will respond to a US ground operation backed by Kurdish forces by invading Kuwait, a source inside Iran told The Media Line.

The report follows a warning by Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of parliament’s National Security Committee, on Friday that “If the United States puts boots on the ground in Iran, we may also launch ground attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also accused the United States and Israel of working with Kurdish groups to destabilize Iran and vowed to respond to any such effort.

In an interview published July 19 with conservative journalist Jalal Mogoei, Araghchi alleged that Washington and Jerusalem planned to fragment Iran by using Kurdish fighters based in neighboring Iraq. He claimed President Trump had spoken with Kurdish opposition leaders in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, while exiled former crown prince Reza Pahlavi had reached an agreement with Israel under which he would rule central Iran if the Islamic Republic collapsed.

Araghchi said Tehran would respond to any threat originating from Iraqi Kurdistan. He added that Kurdish regional authorities and the Iraqi government had assured Iran they would not allow such activity and would “control the situation.”

Iran and the United States exchanged strikes for a 12th consecutive night. During the latest round of fighting, the Houthis targeted Saudi ships, the United States struck Iranian targets, and Iran’s military fired missiles at US allies across the region.

President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric Wednesday, posting on Truth Social: “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran.”

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States has deployed additional forces, fighter aircraft, special operations personnel and medical teams to the Middle East as Trump weighs expanding military operations against Iran.

President Trump said Iran “will be ready very soon,” adding that US military operations would continue until Tehran was prepared to meet Washington’s demands.

Araghchi warned that Tehran would respond under its doctrine of “an eye for an eye,” saying any country that assists military action against Iran would be considered a legitimate target.