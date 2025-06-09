Iran Warns of Retaliation Over UN Nuclear Agency’s Push

Iran warned Monday that it is prepared to retaliate if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopts a resolution critical of its nuclear program. The warning came during an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, where Western nations, including the US, France, Britain, and Germany, are reportedly backing a resolution that could escalate diplomatic tensions and potentially lead to the reimposition of international sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters in Tehran that “the response to confrontation will not be further cooperation,” adding that Iran had already prepared a set of countermeasures. He accused European powers of using the IAEA’s recent report, which cited unexplained uranium traces at undeclared sites and “less than satisfactory” cooperation, as a political tool to justify hostile actions.

Baghaei said Iran’s nuclear activities remain peaceful and consistent with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the agency. “Even if we consider the IAEA’s recent report, it does not mention any non-compliance or deviation from the peaceful path,” he said.

The draft resolution under discussion could enable the use of the snapback mechanism from the 2015 nuclear agreement, which would restore all UN sanctions if Iran is deemed to be in violation. Baghaei warned that European countries and the US would bear responsibility for the consequences of such a move.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on state TV Sunday that the IAEA “should certainly not expect” continued cooperation if the resolution is passed.