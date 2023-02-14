Iran Welcomes Iraqi Government’s Efforts To Help Revive Nuclear Deal Talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani announced on Monday that Iran welcomes the efforts of the Iraqi government to help with the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had separate consultations with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley about the nuclear talks. Kanaani mentioned that some governments had previously made efforts to revive the nuclear talks with goodwill and that some other governments are currently willing to play a role in this regard.

Kanaani affirmed Tehran’s commitment to talks aimed at laying the groundwork for all parties’ return to the nuclear deal, with its priority being the removal of all sanctions imposed on the Iranian government and people. He hoped that the other parties, particularly the US government, would honor their obligations in line with their claims of willingness to return to the deal.

Although Iran has no direct contact or negotiation with the US government, Kanaani said that Tehran would use all diplomatic capacities to safeguard the country’s interests, particularly the removal of the sanctions. The nuclear deal was signed in July 2015 with world powers, agreeing to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The United States, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting Iran to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

Talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna, but no breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.