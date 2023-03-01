Donate
Iran Will Have Enough Enriched Uranium To Make Nuke in ‘About 12 Days’
News Updates
Iran
enriched uranium
International Atomic Energy Agency

Iran Will Have Enough Enriched Uranium To Make Nuke in ‘About 12 Days’

The Media Line Staff
03/01/2023

Iran will have enough fissile material to make a nuclear bomb in  “about 12 days,” Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told a House of Representatives hearing, Reuters reported. The estimate is startingly shorter than the previous estimated one-year window when Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, was in effect. Kahl was responding to question by a Republican lawmaker about why the Biden administration had sought to revive the nuclear deal that President Donald Trump left in 2018. While Iran could produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, they do not believe it has the technology to build a bomb.

Meanwhile, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed on Tuesday that it had detected particles of uranium enriched to just under the 90% needed to produce an atomic bomb, AFP reported, citing a confidential IAEA report. Last week, Iran claimed it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60%.

Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit the Islamic Republic on Friday for high-level meetings.

