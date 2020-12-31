This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Iran Will Pay $150,000 to Families of Each Victim of Downed Ukrainian Plane
The Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines that was shot down over Tehran on January 8, seen here over Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, October 18, 2019. (LLBG Spotter/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Ukraine International Airlines
airplane crash

Iran Will Pay $150,000 to Families of Each Victim of Downed Ukrainian Plane

The Media Line Staff
12/31/2020

Iran will pay out $150,000 to the families of each of the 176 people killed aboard a Ukrainian plane that was shot down in January by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Iran’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allocation of the funds, the state news agency IRNA reported, citing the country’s vice president for legal affairs.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after taking off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Jan. 8, 2020. All 167 passengers and nine crew members aboard were killed. The Revolutionary Guard mistook the plane on the radar for an incoming missile, at a time when tensions were high with the United States following the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a US drone and a retaliatory strike by the guard on two US bases in Iraq.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said the amount of compensation should be set through negotiations between the two countries.

IRNA reported that Iran would pay the compensation to the victims’ families “without considering their race and nationalities in compliance with international norms.”

