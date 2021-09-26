Iran Won’t Accept ‘Longer and Stronger’ Nuclear Deal, FM Says

Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said that the Islamic Republic will not accept a “longer and stronger deal” with the world powers on its nuclear program. In addition, Iran will demand far more sanctions relief than it received under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he told the New York Times.

Amir-Abdollahian also said that Iran would return “very soon” to negotiations in Vienna. Negotiations stopped ahead of Iran’s elections in June, after six rounds of talks between Iran and the world powers in Vienna, and have not yet been restarted.

US President Joe Biden has said that the United States will return to the nuclear deal if Iran also returns to compliance. The US has said it will seek a stronger deal in addition.

It is not clear what the Iranian foreign minister means by soon. In an interview with state TV channel IRINN, and quoted by Reuters, he said: “People keep asking how soon is soon. Does it mean days, weeks or months? The difference between Iranian and Western ‘soon’ is a lot. To us, ‘soon’ means really in the first opportune time – when our reviews [of the nuclear file] have been completed. What is important is our determination to return to the talks, but those that are serious and guarantee the Iranian nation’s rights and interests.”