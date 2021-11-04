Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Iran, World Powers to Resume Nuclear Talks on November 29
Representatives of the European Union, Iran and world powers attend talks on reviving the nuclear agreement at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, Austria on April 6, 2021. (EU Delegation in Vienna / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran nuclear agreement
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Vienna
European Union

Iran, World Powers to Resume Nuclear Talks on November 29

The Media Line Staff
11/04/2021

Talks between the world powers and Iran to restart the nuclear deal will resume on November 29 in Vienna, the European Union and the Islamic Republic confirmed on Wednesday.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, who became Tehran’s chief negotiator in mid-September, said in a tweet on Wednesday that he set the date with European Union mediator Enrique Mora. “In a phone call with 0@enriquemora_ , we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna,” the tweet said.

Mora will chair the proceedings in Vienna on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The United States will be in Vienna and will participate in indirect negotiations toward rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the 2015 agreement. US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the US believes that an agreement can be reached quickly if Iran is “serious” about it. “But we’ve also been clear, including as this pause has dragged on for some time, that this window of opportunity will not be open forever.”

The talks began in April in Vienna and went for six rounds before stalling over the summer due to Iran’s elections. US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018, leading Iran to breach its limits on uranium enrichment several times over.

