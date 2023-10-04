Iranian Army Conducts Nationwide Drone Drills Featuring 200 UAVs

The Iranian Army initiated extensive joint drone exercises on Tuesday, involving nearly 200 unmanned aerial vehicles from various military branches, according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. Habibollah Sayyari, the drill’s commander and deputy chief of the Iranian Army for coordination, stated that the exercises spanned across Iran—from its southern waters to its eastern, western, central, and northern regions. The objective is to enhance combat readiness under realistic conditions.

These drills feature a variety of domestically produced drones, such as Chamrosh, Yasir, Sadeq, Pelican, Ababil, Kaman-12, Yazdan, and Mohajer, engaged in tasks ranging from border monitoring to target detection. The drones are being rigorously evaluated for their effectiveness in patrolling, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and combat scenarios.

Alireza Sheikh, the spokesperson for the exercises, noted that the homegrown Kaman-19 drone was tested for the first time, successfully performing radar jamming, deception, and electronic warfare missions.