The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Army Conducts Nationwide Drone Drills Featuring 200 UAVs
Iranian drone exercise, Aug. 25, 2022. (Saeed Sajjadi/Fars News/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iranian Army
drone exercises
UAVs
combat readiness
Habibollah Sayyari

Iranian Army Conducts Nationwide Drone Drills Featuring 200 UAVs

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2023

The Iranian Army initiated extensive joint drone exercises on Tuesday, involving nearly 200 unmanned aerial vehicles from various military branches, according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. Habibollah Sayyari, the drill’s commander and deputy chief of the Iranian Army for coordination, stated that the exercises spanned across Iran—from its southern waters to its eastern, western, central, and northern regions. The objective is to enhance combat readiness under realistic conditions.

These drills feature a variety of domestically produced drones, such as Chamrosh, Yasir, Sadeq, Pelican, Ababil, Kaman-12, Yazdan, and Mohajer, engaged in tasks ranging from border monitoring to target detection. The drones are being rigorously evaluated for their effectiveness in patrolling, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and combat scenarios.

Alireza Sheikh, the spokesperson for the exercises, noted that the homegrown Kaman-19 drone was tested for the first time, successfully performing radar jamming, deception, and electronic warfare missions.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.